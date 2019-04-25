Pelicans News Around the Web (04-25-2019)
David Griffin continues to fulfill lifelong dream
Long after the last basket was scored and every fan had exited the building, a group of early-1990s Phoenix Suns interns would sit together and wrap up their game-night responsibilities, with the conversation often shifting to the future.Read More»
Kushner: David Griffin makes push to keep Anthony Davis
David Griffin isn’t posturing.Read More»
How Julius Randle’s offensive game evolved with the New Orleans Pelicans
With the New Orleans Pelicans’ season complete – and a new executive vice president of basketball operations in place – it’s time to take a look back at the 2018-19 season player-by-player.Read More»
NEXT UP: