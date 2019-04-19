Pelicans News Around the Web (04-19-2019)

Joel Meyers on the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: April 19, 2019

Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Ashley Amoss and Caroline Gonzalez as they sit down with the voice of the Pelicans, Joel Meyers, to discuss the addition of David Griffin.

Pelicans introduce Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin

The New Orleans Pelicans announce their new Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin.

The David Griffin regime: 6 observations from the new Pelicans VP's press conference

Undoubtedly, the biggest news that came out of David Griffin’s introductory press conference on Wednesday was the Pelicans’ new executive vice president of basketball operations plan for dealing with Anthony Davis’ public trade request back on January 28.

Why the New Orleans Pelicans? Because David Griffin found his owner

Before becoming the executive vice president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans, David Griffin had other opportunities to take over another team.

It’s no surprise Anthony Davis is considering sticking with NOP

Though the NBA Playoffs are in full swing, the New Orleans Pelicans’ hiring of a well-respected front office executive in David Griffin has reignited the trade conversation surrounding Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis.