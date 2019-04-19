Pelicans News Around the Web (04-19-2019)
Joel Meyers on the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: April 19, 2019
Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Ashley Amoss and Caroline Gonzalez as they sit down with the voice of the Pelicans, Joel Meyers, to discuss the addition of David Griffin.Listen Here»
Pelicans introduce Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin
The New Orleans Pelicans announce their new Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin.Watch Here»
The David Griffin regime: 6 observations from the new Pelicans VP's press conference
Undoubtedly, the biggest news that came out of David Griffin’s introductory press conference on Wednesday was the Pelicans’ new executive vice president of basketball operations plan for dealing with Anthony Davis’ public trade request back on January 28.Read More»
Why the New Orleans Pelicans? Because David Griffin found his owner
Before becoming the executive vice president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans, David Griffin had other opportunities to take over another team.Read More»
It’s no surprise Anthony Davis is considering sticking with NOP
Though the NBA Playoffs are in full swing, the New Orleans Pelicans’ hiring of a well-respected front office executive in David Griffin has reignited the trade conversation surrounding Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis.Read More»
