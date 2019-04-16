Pelicans News Around the Web (04-16-2019)
2018-19 Pelicans Season in Review: Jrue Holiday
As New Orleans’ third-leading scorer (21.2 ppg), leader in assists (7.7 apg) and best individual defender (1.6 spg), Holiday again provided a do-everything presence for the Pelicans, but he also delivered numerous, invaluable off-court intangibles.Read More»
Jrue Holiday's Top Plays of 2018-19 Season
Audio: 2018-19 Pelicans Player Season Recap – Jrue Holiday
2018-19 Pelicans Season in Review: Julius Randle
It’s not often that a player finishes in the top five of Most Improved Player voting one season, then comes back the next campaign and again emerges as a MIP candidate, but Randle managed to achieve that rarity after signing as a free agent with New Orleans.Read More»
Julius Randle's Top Plays of 2018-19 Season
Audio: 2018-19 Pelicans Player Season Recap – Julius Randle
