Pelicans News Around the Web (04-12-2019)
NBA’s Pelicans formally announce BayHawks as G League affiliate
The New Orleans Pelicans will be the seventh NBA franchise to call the Erie BayHawks its G League affiliate.Read More»
Pelicans Owner and President Meet with BayHawks
New Orleans Pelicans and Saints owner Gayle Benson and Pelicans Team President Dennis Lauscha meet with Erie BayHawks.Read More»
VIDEO: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS OWNER AND PRESIDENT VISIT ERIE AND THE BAYHAWKS
Pelicans will be BayHawks affiliate the next two seasons.Watch Here»
With future uncertain, Pelicans’ Alvin Gentry pushes forward
When the regular season for the New Orleans Pelicans wrapped up on Tuesday night, coach Alvin Gentry was asked for his message to the team heading into the offseason.Read More»
Pelicans' NBA draft lottery odds are set; a look at new system, rules, what to expect
What is certain to be an eventful offseason that will either set the tone for the team’s next rebuild or a quick transformation back into a postseason contender begins Friday for Pelicans fans.Read More»
