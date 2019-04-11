Pelicans News Around the Web (04-11-2019)
2018-19 Pelicans End of Season Media Availability: Alvin Gentry
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry speaks with media following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.Watch Here»
2018-19 Pelicans End of Season Media Availability: Jrue Holiday
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday speaks with media following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.Watch Here»
2018-19 Pelicans End of Season Media Availability: Anthony Davis
Pelicans forward Anthony Davis speaks with media following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.Watch Here»
2018-19 Pelicans End of Season Media Availability: Solomon Hill
Pelicans forward Solomon Hill speaks with media following the end of the 2018-19 season.Watch Here»
2018-19 Pelicans End of Season Media Availability: Elfrid Payton
Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton speaks with media following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.Watch Here»
2018-19 Pelicans End of Season Media Availability: Julius Randle
Pelicans forward Julius Randle speaks with media following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.Watch Here»
2018-19 Pelicans End of Season Media Availability: E'Twaun Moore
Pelicans forward E'Twaun Moore speaks with media following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.Watch Here»
2018-19 Pelicans End of Season Media Availability: Stanley Johnson
Pelicans guard Stanley Johnson speaks with media following the conclusion on the 2018-19 season.Watch Here»
2018-19 Pelicans End of Season Media Availability: Ian Clark
Pelicans guard Ian Clark speaks with media following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.Watch Here»
AD doesn't regret trade demand but is in limbo
Anthony Davis says he has no regrets about his decision to ask for a trade from the Pelicans, but he acknowledges there is still a possibility he could start next season in New Orleans.Read More»
New Orleans Pelicans will have a 6% chance at No. 1 overall pick/h4>
The New Orleans Pelicans now know their chances heading into the NBA Lottery on May 14.Read More»
Pelicans face summer of uncertainty, but are optimistic about offseason
Less than 24 hours after Tuesday’s final buzzer – which brought a merciful end to what was a frustrating and disappointing season – it was time for New Orleans players and coaches to look ahead this morning.Read More»
