Pelicans News Around the Web (04-08-2019)

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 133, Kings 129

3 observations from the Pelicans’ 133-129 win over Sacramento

Jahlil Okafor tallies 23 points l Pelicans at Kings Highlights

Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 4-7-19

Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame: Jahlil Okafor 4-7-19

Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame: Ian Clark 4-7-19

Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor has fallen a long way ... and come a long way

A season removed from the “FREE JAH” shirts his father wore to 76ers games, two years after Philly fans walked by him in first class and wished him well over a potential trade that never matriculated and four years after he was the third overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, Jahlil Okafor is still churning in purgatory.

Where do Pelicans, other teams sit in NBA draft lottery? See updated tracker, matchups, projections

With two meaningless wins over the Sacramento Kings in the last 10 days - the team's only two wins in the last three weeks - the Pelicans have gone from a runaway favorite for the sixth-worst record in the league and fallen back into a four-team pack still jockeying for spots in the NBA Draft lottery with three days in the regular season remaining.