Pelicans News Around the Web (04-04-2019)
3 observations from the Pelicans’ 115-109 loss to the Hornets
Here are our observations from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 115-109 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night (April 3).Read More»
Hornets down Pelicans 115-109 with Kemba Walker's late scoring burst
It was a game pitting a team desperately clinging to its playoff lives against one trying to uncover the true depth of its youth.Read More»
Postgame wrap: Hornets 115, Pelicans 109
To have any realistic chance at reaching the Eastern Conference postseason, Charlotte badly needed to win Wednesday in an interconference matchup vs. New Orleans. Thanks to some late-game heroics by All-Star guard Kemba Walker, the Hornets remained in the playoff hunt.Read More»
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: Alvin Gentry 4-3-19
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's home game vs the Charlotte Hornets.Watch Here»
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: Stanley Johnson 4-3-19
Pelicans guard Stanley Johnson recaps tonight's home game vs the Charlotte Hornets.Watch Here»
Pelicans honor equipment manager David 'Big Shot' Jovanovic
In honor of his 30 years of NBA service to both the Hornets and Pelicans organizations, the teams paid tribute to equipment manager David 'Big Shot' Jovanovic.Watch Here»
How Jahlil Okafor went from a ‘dark place’ to being happy again
Long before he got his first tattoo, Jahlil Okafor knew exactly what it would be.Read More»
