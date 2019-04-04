Pelicans News Around the Web (04-04-2019)

3 observations from the Pelicans’ 115-109 loss to the Hornets

Here are our observations from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 115-109 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night (April 3).

It was a game pitting a team desperately clinging to its playoff lives against one trying to uncover the true depth of its youth.

To have any realistic chance at reaching the Eastern Conference postseason, Charlotte badly needed to win Wednesday in an interconference matchup vs. New Orleans. Thanks to some late-game heroics by All-Star guard Kemba Walker, the Hornets remained in the playoff hunt.

Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: Alvin Gentry 4-3-19

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's home game vs the Charlotte Hornets.

Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: Stanley Johnson 4-3-19

Pelicans guard Stanley Johnson recaps tonight's home game vs the Charlotte Hornets.

Pelicans honor equipment manager David 'Big Shot' Jovanovic

In honor of his 30 years of NBA service to both the Hornets and Pelicans organizations, the teams paid tribute to equipment manager David 'Big Shot' Jovanovic.

How Jahlil Okafor went from a ‘dark place’ to being happy again

Long before he got his first tattoo, Jahlil Okafor knew exactly what it would be.