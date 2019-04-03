Pelicans News Around the Web (04-03-2019)

With a week left in the NBA regular season, where do the Pelicans sit in the draft lottery?

With just four games left in a season that once looked promising but took such a sharp turn for the worse in the second half, Pelicans fans have little to look forward to in this final week of the regular season.

Christian Wood emerges as late-season success story for Pelicans

Signed March 20 after being waived by Milwaukee, the UNLV product made an encouraging first impression with seven points in just eight minutes March 24 vs. Houston.