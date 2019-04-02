Pelicans News Around the Web (04-02-2019)

Matt Winer on the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: April 1, 2019

Pelicans figuring out what they have in Christian Wood as season ends

With nothing left to play for this season, the New Orleans Pelicans seem to be running Christian Wood through the gauntlet to see what he can really do.

Pelicans' Christian Wood: Gets first double-double of season

Wood posted 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Pelicans' 130-102 loss to the Lakers.

Jrue Holiday hosts local community Easter Egg Hunt

Pelicans Jrue Holiday put on his bunny ears and hosted a Hoppin' Holiday Hunt for Kingsley House children at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, March 30.