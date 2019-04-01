Pelicans News Around the Web (04-01-2019)
Postgame wrap: Lakers 130, Pelicans 102
With All-Stars for both teams sidelined by injury, Sunday’s Western Conference matchup was a prime opportunity for some of the Lakers’ and Pelicans’ lesser-known players to fill the void created by numerous DNPs. Los Angeles’ cast of backups and unproven players were up to the task, dominating the second half en route to a road victory.Read More»
GAME RECAP: Lakers 130, Pelicans 102 - Video Highlights
Rajon Rondo scores 24 points as the Lakers get the win over the Pelicans. 130-102.Watch»
3 observations from the Pelicans’ 130-102 loss to the Lakers
Here are our three observations from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 130-102 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday (March 31).Read More»
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame: Alvin Gentry 3-31-19
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's home game vs the Los Angeles Lakers.Watch»
Outside the Paint: Frank Jackson
Pelicans guard Frank Jackson found his roots in family, faith, and basketball. Find out more about the rookie guard in this episode of 'Outside the Paint'."Watch»
