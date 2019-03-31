Pelicans News Around the Web (03-31-2019)

Thanks to injuries, Pelicans preparing for odd lineups down the stretch

When New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry started answering questions from reporters on Saturday afternoon (March 30), he was asked what players he was going to have available for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening but the game could be lacking for star power.