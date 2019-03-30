Pelicans News Around the Web (03-30-2019)

New Orleans Pelicans granted permission to interview GM candidates: report

The New Orleans Pelicans’ general manager search is taking shape as the team has officially been granted permission to interview candidates already working for other teams.

Julius Randle producing dominant offensive second half

Possessing a quick first step and checking in at 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, the southpaw is one of the NBA’s most imposing players when he gets a head of steam going to the hoop.

Pelicans’ Darius Miller out 1-2 weeks with left adductor strain

The New Orleans Pelicans’ injury list continues to grow as the season winds down to a close.

Darius Miller Medical Update

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Darius Miller has been diagnosed with a grade 1 left adductor strain.