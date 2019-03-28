Pelicans News Around the Web (03-28-2019)

Like father, like son: Nothing has come easy for Elfrid Payton

The Pelicans point guard is breaking through in the pros, just like his dad.

Journeyman Christian Wood embraces chance with Pelicans

Christian Wood doesn’t hide his resentment.

With Frank Jackson out, Pelicans set to be thin at guard against Kings

With Frank Jackson officially in the NBA’s concussion protocol, the New Orleans Pelicans suddenly don’t have much depth at the guard spot.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: How to watch, stream and lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans will have to get creative in the backcourt when the team hosts the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.