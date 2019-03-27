Pelicans News Around the Web (03-27-2019)
Postgame wrap: Hawks 130, Pelicans 120
New Orleans started quickly Tuesday, but for a second time this month, Atlanta had too much offensive firepower for the Pelicans.Read More»
GAME RECAP: Hawks 130, Pelicans 120
Trae Young's 33 points leads Atlanta past New Orleans.Watch Here»
3 observations from the Pelicans’ 130-120 loss to the Hawks
Here are our observations from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 130-120 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night (March 26).Read More»
Pelicans can't overcome 24 turnovers in team's 130-120 loss to Atlanta
It was a fairly innocuous play, one that didn’t play have much bearing in the Pelicans’ 130-120 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night — but it more or less summed up the Pelicans' status as a club in limbo for the few remaining games on their schedule.Read More»
Frank Jackson Scores 20 vs Atlanta | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Pelicans guard Frank Jackson put up 20 points against the Atlanta Hawks.Watch Here»
Pelicans vs. Hawks Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 3-26-19
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' loss to the Atlanta Hawks.Watch Here»
Pelicans vs. Hawks Postgame: Julius Randle 3-26-19
Julius Randle speaks to the media following tonight's loss against the Atlanta Hawks.Watch Here»
Pelicans’ Christian Wood shows off skills in career night
In just his second game with the New Orleans Pelicans, forward Christian Wood made the most of his opportunity.Read More»
Christian Wood Highlights from a Career Night with the Pelicans vs the Atlanta Hawks
Christian Wood put up a career-high 23 points to go along with 6 blocks, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals against the Atlanta Hawks.Watch Here»
Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday undergoes season-ending surgery
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday had surgery on Tuesday morning (March 26) to repair a core muscle injury, the team announced.Read More»
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday has season-ending surgery to repair abdominal muscle
The Pelicans announced Tuesday afternoon that starting guard Jrue Holiday underwent successful surgery earlier Tuesday to repair a core muscle at the center of his abdominal strain, ending his 2018-19 season.Read More»
Pelicans G Holiday has season-ending surgery
The New Orleans Pelicans say guard Jrue Holiday has had surgery to repair a core muscle injury and won't play again this season.Read More»