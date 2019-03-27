Pelicans News Around the Web (03-27-2019)

Postgame wrap: Hawks 130, Pelicans 120

New Orleans started quickly Tuesday, but for a second time this month, Atlanta had too much offensive firepower for the Pelicans.

Here are our observations from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 130-120 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night (March 26).

It was a fairly innocuous play, one that didn’t play have much bearing in the Pelicans’ 130-120 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night — but it more or less summed up the Pelicans' status as a club in limbo for the few remaining games on their schedule.

Pelicans guard Frank Jackson put up 20 points against the Atlanta Hawks.

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Julius Randle speaks to the media following tonight's loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

In just his second game with the New Orleans Pelicans, forward Christian Wood made the most of his opportunity.

Christian Wood put up a career-high 23 points to go along with 6 blocks, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals against the Atlanta Hawks.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday had surgery on Tuesday morning (March 26) to repair a core muscle injury, the team announced.

The Pelicans announced Tuesday afternoon that starting guard Jrue Holiday underwent successful surgery earlier Tuesday to repair a core muscle at the center of his abdominal strain, ending his 2018-19 season.

The New Orleans Pelicans say guard Jrue Holiday has had surgery to repair a core muscle injury and won't play again this season.