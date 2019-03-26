Pelicans News Around the Web (03-26-2019)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 26, 2019

New Orleans (31-44) plays the second game of a five-game homestand Tuesday, hosting Atlanta (26-48) at 7 p.m.

Gayle Benson: ‘I will not sell the Pelicans ever’

Gayle Benson had a message Monday (March 25) for anyone who thinks the New Orleans Pelicans are a candidate to be sold or relocate.

Gayle Benson on Pelicans at NFL meetings: 'No way I'm going to sell that team, ever'

Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson did not mince words Monday when speaking about her NBA team.

New Orleans Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson: "There is no way that I'm going to sell that team ever"

Benson sees Pelicans as an asset she's protecting for New Orleans.

Pelicans are closing in on their new general manager hire, Gayle Benson says

The New Orleans Pelicans have identified a handful of candidates for the club’s vacant general manager position and plan to begin the interview process sometime in the next month, owner Gayle Benson said Monday.

Dennis Lauscha gives update on Pelicans GM search

Pelicans team president Dennis Lauscha gives an update on the state of affairs of the Pelicans including their progress to hire a new General Manager.

Gayle Benson's reply to Anthony Davis' desire to leave? Disappointed, but 'we need to move on'

Anthony Davis' intentions to leave the Pelicans have been clear for some time now, but team owner Gayle Benson weighed in for the first time on Monday.

Christian Wood sees ‘great opportunity’ with New Orleans Pelicans

Christian Wood is on his fourth NBA team in four seasons and his second of the 2018-19 campaign.