Pelicans News Around the Web (03-25-2019)

Postgame wrap: Rockets 113, Pelicans 90

Two of New Orleans’ most memorable wins of the 2018-19 regular season came on Houston’s home floor.

Frank Jackson with 19 points vs Houston | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

Frank Jackson scored a team-high 19 points vs the Houston Rockets.

Julius Randle Put Up 15 vs Houston | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

Highlights from Julius Randle's 15 point performance vs the Houston Rockets.

3 observations from the Pelicans’ 113-90 loss to the Rockets

Here are our 3 observations from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 113-90 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday (March 24).

Rockets’ early 3-point shooting too much for Pelicans to overcome

Alvin Gentry didn’t have to look far down the stat sheet when looking for numbers accounting for the Pelicans’ 44th loss of the season.

Pelicans no match for Houston's barrage of 3-pointers in 113-90 loss

Alvin Gentry couldn’t have given James Harden much higher praise Sunday night, and that was before one of the league’s top-two MVP candidates helped his squad throw an early knockout punch against the over-matched Pelicans.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 3-24-19

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' game against the Rockets.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Postgame: Christian Wood 3-24-19

Christian Wood talks about his debut with the Pelicans.

Despite New Orleans Pelicans 113-90 loss to Houston Rockets, Frank Jackson continues to shine

Frank Jackson had a career high in assists and the Pelicans held James Harden to 28 points. Otherwise the Pels lost another game in blowout fashion.

New Orleans Pelicans: 15 greatest scorers of all-time

In their relatively short span of existence, the New Orleans Pelicans have seen a number of talented scoring threats pass through the roster.