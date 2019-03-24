Pelicans News Around the Web (03-24-2019)
New Orleans Pelicans host Houston Rockets: How to watch, stream and lineups
The New Orleans Pelicans will kick off the final stretch of the season with six of their last eight games at home on Sunday against the Houston Rockets.Read More»
Pelicans looking at ‘bigger picture’ for final 8 games
In the opening game of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans took down the Houston Rockets by 19 points.Read More»
Kushner: Final 8 games of Pelicans' season important for future of these players on roster
It’s audition season.Read More»