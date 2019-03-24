Pelicans News Around the Web (03-24-2019)

New Orleans Pelicans host Houston Rockets: How to watch, stream and lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans will kick off the final stretch of the season with six of their last eight games at home on Sunday against the Houston Rockets.

Pelicans looking at ‘bigger picture’ for final 8 games

In the opening game of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans took down the Houston Rockets by 19 points.

Kushner: Final 8 games of Pelicans' season important for future of these players on roster

It’s audition season.