Pelicans News Around the Web (03-23-2019)

New Orleans Pelicans take ‘field trip’ to practice at John Ehret

Thursday marked a special “field trip” for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Headed back to school: Pelicans hold practice at John Ehret, honoring legendary grad Elfrid Payton

Think back to when you were in elementary school.

Pelicans surprise Elfrid Payton, teammates with practice at Payton’s local high school

As a bus carrying New Orleans players headed across the Huey P. Long Bridge to the Westbank on Friday morning, the surroundings were exceptionally familiar to Elfrid Payton, but even the local expert didn’t know the vehicle’s destination.

Cadillac Carpool with Alvin Gentry: Episode 5

Fox Sports New Orleans sideline reporter Jen Hale rides along with Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry and talk about what he likes to do for fun around the city of New Orleans.