Pelicans News Around the Web (03-18-2019)

New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks: How to watch, stream and lineups

With the improbable loss to the Phoenix Suns in the rearview mirror, the New Orleans Pelicans travel to Dallas to start their second-to-last road trip of the season.

'No one works harder than him. Nobody.' Jrue Holiday knows one speed — all out

Jrue Holiday was not only playing through pain, they needed to sideline him for the first time this season. But, when coach Alvin Gentry walked out of his office few hours later, he was forced to do a double take.