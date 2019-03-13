Pelicans News Around the Web (03-13-2019)
Postgame wrap: Bucks 130, Pelicans 113
Starting point guard Elfrid Payton notched a triple-double and reserve big Cheick Diallo made a momentous second-half impact, but Milwaukee showed why it boasts the NBA’s best record Tuesday, building a 22-point lead and keeping New Orleans at arm’s length for a road win.Read More»
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans 113-130 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.Watch Here»
3 observations from the Pelicans’ 130-113 loss to the Bucks
Here are our observations from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 130-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night (March 12).Read More»
‘Rough-shooting night’ dooms Pelicans against Bucks
The New Orleans Pelicans attempted a franchise-record 47 3-pointers on Tuesday night (March 12).Read More»
Milwaukee Bucks' second-half surge too much for Pelicans in 130-113 loss
With their starting point guard missing 40 games this season and New Orleans firmly playing for the distant future, Tuesday’s performance from Elfrid Payton was a stark reminder of what could have been for the 2018-19 Pelicans.Read More»
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Alvin Gentry 3-12-19
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's home game vs the Milwaukee Bucks.Watch Here»
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Julius Randle 3-12-19
Pelicans forward Julius Randle recaps tonight's road match-up vs the Milwaukee Bucks.Watch Here»
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Elfrid Payton 3-12-19
Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton recaps his performance during tonight's home game vs the Milwaukee Bucks.Watch Here»
Former Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic, back in New Orleans, sad his bobblehead night was cancelled
It's not traditional to hand out bobblehead dolls of former players, and the Pelicans won't do that, much to the disappointment of a former player.Read More»