Pelicans News Around the Web (03-13-2019)

Postgame wrap: Bucks 130, Pelicans 113

Starting point guard Elfrid Payton notched a triple-double and reserve big Cheick Diallo made a momentous second-half impact, but Milwaukee showed why it boasts the NBA’s best record Tuesday, building a 22-point lead and keeping New Orleans at arm’s length for a road win.

With their starting point guard missing 40 games this season and New Orleans firmly playing for the distant future, Tuesday’s performance from Elfrid Payton was a stark reminder of what could have been for the 2018-19 Pelicans.

