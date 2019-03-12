Pelicans News Around the Web (03-12-2019)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: How to watch, stream and lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to town on Tuesday night and a familiar face as well.

More confident Frank Jackson making an impact for the Pelicans

With Jrue Holiday on the bench, Frank Jackson has made the most of his minutes in the last two games for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ian Clark Teams up with BCBS for Community Day

Ian Clark assisted BCBS and Bike Easy.

Jahlil Okafor teams up with ASI for financial literacy program

Jahlil Okafor spent time with at Patrick F Taylor Science and Technology Academy to talk about the importance of financial literacy.

Avoiding blowout, listless performance paramount for Pels

There are 13 games remaining in this turbulent, chaotic and troubling New Orleans Pelicans season.

Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 12, 2019

The NBA’s best team record-wise visits the Smoothie King Center this evening at 7, as the Milwaukee Bucks (50-17) and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo make their only stop in New Orleans.