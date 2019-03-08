Pelicans News Around the Web (03-08-2019)

Jrue Holiday Medical Update

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday has been diagnosed with a lower abdominal strain, the team announced today.

Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday out 7-10 days with abdominal strain

The New Orleans Pelicans are shutting down guard Jrue Holiday for the next 7-10 days because of a lower abdominal strain, the team announced on Thursday (March 7).

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday to miss up to 10 days after MRI reveals lower abdominal strain

The New Orleans Pelicans will have to learn to play without their leader.

NBA Preview: New Orleans Pelicans must adjust to life without Jrue Holiday on fly against Toronto Raptors

Entering the 68th game on the schedule, the New Orleans Pelicans (30-37) will encounter a first on the season: no Jrue Holiday in the lineup.