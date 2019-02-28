Posted: Feb 28, 2019

Pelicans News Around the Web (02-28-2019)

Postgame wrap: Lakers 125, Pelicans 119

In its attempt to play the role of spoiler Wednesday and hand the Lakers a second damaging loss over a five-day span, New Orleans made Los Angeles fans nervous in the final minutes, but ultimately came up a few plays short of ruining another night for the opposition.

Julius Randle Dominant in Loss vs Lakers | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

Julius Randle scored a game-high 35 points vs the Los Angeles Lakers.

3 takeaways from Pelicans’ 125-119 loss to the Lakers

Here are our quick observations from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 125-119 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

