Pelicans News Around the Web (02-27-2019)

New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers: How to watch, stream and lineups

Just days after the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, the teams meet again.

Saints’ Cameron Jordan receives Mardi Gras-themed Pelicans jersey from Jrue Holiday

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan attended a recent Pelicans game and saw something on the floor he liked — the Mardi Gras-themed uniforms with purple, green and gold stripes across the middle.

Cam Jordan Receives Custom Pelicans Jersey from Jrue Holiday

https://www.nba.com/pelicans/gallery/cam-jordan-receives-custom-pelicans-jersey-jrue-holiday

Cheick Diallo firing up Pelicans with energetic, effective play at both ends of court

New Orleans third-year player Cheick Diallo has an expression to describe the hyperactive energy he carries onto the hardwood. Diallo calls it “bringing the smoke.”