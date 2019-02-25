Pelicans News Around the Web (02-25-2019)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb 25, 2019

Philadelphia (38-22, fourth in Eastern Conference) makes its lone visit of the 2018-19 regular season to the Smoothie King Center tonight, visiting the Pelicans (27-34) at 7 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: How to watch, stream and lineups

Fresh off a 13-point win against the Los Angeles Lakers, the New Orleans Pelicans finish off a two-game homestand on Monday night against the new-look Philadelphia 76ers.

Kushner: Pelicans win over Lakers -- minus Anthony Davis -- shows blueprint for a contender

Forgive the Pelicans and their fans if the celebration Saturday night looked like more than a regular-season win should merit.