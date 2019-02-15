Pelicans News Around the Web (02-15-2019)

Postgame wrap: Pelicans 131, Thunder 122

Basketball fans tuning in to watch the final NBA game prior to this weekend’s midseason festivities in Charlotte expected to see a trio of All-Stars on the floor, Anthony Davis and Oklahoma City’s tandem of Paul George and Westbrook. By the start of the third quarter, only George and Westbrook were still in the game, but that was exactly when New Orleans took command.

Game Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder game as the Pelicans get the victory 131-122 on Valentine's Day.