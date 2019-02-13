Pelicans News Around the Web (02-13-2019)

Postgame wrap: Magic 118, Pelicans 88

The two teams entered Tuesday’s interconference matchup with identical records, but once the ball was tipped off in the Smoothie King Center, you would’ve never known it.

Pelicans struggle in slow start, fall 118-88 to Magic in lowest total of the season

The New Orleans Pelicans, burdened by injuries and turmoil, had lost 25 games by single-digits entering Tuesday’s home matchup with the Orlando Magic, a squad with an identical sub-.500 record.

Anthony Davis on Pelicans’ loss to Orlando: ‘We sucked’

Following the worst game of the season for the New Orleans Pelicans and one of the worst games of his NBA career, Anthony Davis went straight to the point when asked what happened in Tuesday’s 118-88 loss to Orlando.

How Pelicans forward Kenrich Williams became Kenny Hustle

The night Kenny Hustle was born.