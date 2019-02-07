Pelicans News Around the Web (02-07-2019)

Postgame wrap: Pelicans 125, Bulls 120

New Orleans has so much frontcourt depth that even with a six-time All-Star sitting on the sideline Wednesday, as well as the Pelicans’ most feared three-point shooter, the visitors still had plenty of options at power forward and center.

Julius Randle emerged off the bench for the Pelicans with 31 points as New Orleans beat Chicago 125-120. Lauri Markkanen recorded 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls in the loss.

Pelicans acquire Markieff Morris

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has acquired forward Markieff Morris and a 2023 second round draft pick from the Washington Wizards in exchange for forward Wesley Johnson.

