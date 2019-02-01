Pelicans News Around the Web (02-01-2019)

Pelicans and Saints mourn passing of Chuck Edwards

The New Orleans Pelicans and New Orleans Saints mourn the passing of public address announcer Chuck Edwards.

Anthony Davis was selected as a reserve for the All-Star Game on Thursday (Jan. 31), the league announced. It will be Davis' sixth consecutive All-Star selection. The 2019 game will be played in Charlotte on Feb. 17.

