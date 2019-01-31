Pelicans News Around the Web (01-31-2019)

Postgame wrap: Nuggets 105, Pelicans 99

For the second straight night, New Orleans reconfigured starting lineup and rotation played toe-to-toe against one of the Western Conference’s best teams, but this time it wasn’t enough to pull off a victory.

The Pelicans knocked down 15 triples against the Nuggets on January 30, 2019.

It was another night without five of their top six scorers for the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. And it was almost another victory.

The Pelicans trailed 86-75 when Williams, a TCU alum, scored the first five points of the quarter, then followed Ian Clark’s 3 with one of his own, bringing New Orleans within two points, 88-86.

Alvin Gentry says Pelicans being second-class organization is far from the truth

Don’t let Alvin Gentry hear you call the New Orleans Pelicans a second-class organization.