Pelicans News Around the Web (01-22-2019)
Pelicans put on best defensive performance of the season vs. Grizzlies
Consider Game No. 1 on the current stretch without Anthony Davis a success for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Jahlil Okafor stepped into the starting lineup for the injured Anthony Davis and had his best game of the season.
Memphis is known around the NBA for its trademark, methodical "Grit and Grind" style of play, but on Monday, New Orleans center Jahlil Okafor took a page from the Grizzlies' playbook.
Jrue Holiday scores 21 points and both Jahlil Okafor (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Julius Randle (20 points, 12 rebounds) add double-doubles.
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Jrue Holiday vs. Grizzlies

Pelicans Jrue Holiday talks about TNT reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude following the team's road win over the Grizzlies.
Jahlil Okafor steps up when New Orleans Pelicans call on him
When asked about Jahlil Okafor's 20-point, 10-rebound performance on Monday night (Jan. 21), New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday wasn't all that surprised.
Okafor contributed 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 35 minutes during Monday's win over Memphis.
Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor’s father flew straight from Chicago upon learning son will start
New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor had the opportunity to start his first game against the Memphis Grizzlies. When he told his father of the great news, he flew all the way from Chicago to Memphis to see his son play.