Pelicans News Around the Web (01-21-2019)

Pelicans face Grizzlies in afternoon tilt: How to watch, live stream and lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans finish off a five-game road trip with a early showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday afternoon.

NBA Preview: New Orleans Pelicans try to find footing in Memphis against free-falling Grizzlies on MLK Day

Anthony Davis will not play, but New Orleans still has a solid chance of getting back into the win column.

Pelicans will need collective effort to offset injured Anthony Davis

It’s all hands on deck for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Pelicans prepare to play without Anthony Davis for next stretch of games

The recent blueprint for how New Orleans can compete without five-time All-Star Anthony Davis was executed on New Year’s Eve, when the Pelicans relied heavily on an array of contributors – highlighted by stellar work from starter Julius Randle and reserve Darius Miller – in beating Minnesota 123-114.