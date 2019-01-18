Pelicans News Around the Web (01-18-2019)
New Orleans Pelicans embracing positives from loss to Golden State
It wasn’t all doom and gloom for the New Orleans Pelicans following Wednesday night’s 147-140 loss to the Golden State Warriors.Read More»
Kushner: Despite impressive performance, Pelicans' 147-140 loss to Warriors disheartening
The New Orleans Pelicans scored 140 points in 48 minutes of professional basketball.Read More»
New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers: How to watch, stream and lineups
One game after giving up a franchise-record 147 points to the Golden State Warriors, the New Orleans Pelicans turn their attention to the Portland Trail Blazers.Read More»
Pelicans take lessons from loss to Warriors into Friday's game against Trail Blazers
There are no moral victories in the NBA, but some losses are more easily accepted than others.Read More»
Nikola Mirotic delivers 29-point game at Golden State, reminiscent of last spring
The middle portion of New Orleans’ longest road trip of 2018-19 has brought frequent reminders of what the Pelicans accomplished last spring, including visits to both playoff opponents (Golden State and Portland), as well as the venue where they clinched a 2018 Western Conference postseason berth (Los Angeles’ Staples Center).Read More»