Pelicans News Around the Web (01-16-2019)

New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors: How to watch, stream and lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans have picked up victories in four of their last five games but the next game up will likely be the toughest on the five-game road trip.

Pelicans are warming up as they visit the Warriors — and it's because of Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is showing up. The New Orleans Pelicans superstar and unequivocal leader isn’t backing away from his words.

NBA Preview: New Orleans Pelicans to face supreme litmus test versus hot-shooting Golden State Warriors in primetime

The Warriors will be on the second night of a back-to-back after lighting up the Nuggets in Denver.

Anthony Davis speaks with Jen Hale following clutch-time Pelicans win

Anthony Davis' 46 point and 16 rebound performance led the way for the Pelicans to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 121-117. Fox Sports' Jen Hale caught up with AD after the win.

Pelicans hope to carry over success vs. Clippers in clutch, on defense for remainder of road trip

It was merely victory No. 21 for New Orleans, just past the midway point of the long 82-game schedule, but the Pelicans are hopeful Monday’s win on the LA Clippers’ home floor will represent more than just another triumph.