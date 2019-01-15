Pelicans News Around the Web (01-15-2019)

Postgame wrap: Pelicans 121, Clippers 117

It had been nearly three months since New Orleans won a road game against a Western Conference opponent.

Anthony Davis nails late clutch free throws to lift Pelicans to victory

With a 20-point lead in the third quarter, the New Orleans Pelicans probably thought they could run away with a victory on Monday night (Jan. 14) against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Davis scores 46, Pelicans beat Clippers 121-117

Anthony Davis had 46 points and 16 rebounds, Julius Randle added 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 121-117 on Monday.

New Orleans Pelicans exorcise late-game demons behind 46 points from Anthony Davis to beat L.A. Clippers in clutch time, 121-117

It took an eye poke, a shoe toss, and a rotation tweak to do it, but the Pelicans were able to leave an opposing building victorious.

Pelicans' Julius Randle: Excellent complementary production

Randle supplied 27 points (10-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes in the Pelicans' 121-117 win over the Clippers on Monday.

Anthony Davis has taken his game to another level

Count Alvin Gentry among those not surprised by Davis’ performances.