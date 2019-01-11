Posted: Jan 11, 2019

Pelicans News Around the Web (01-11-2019)

New Orleans Pelicans facing crucial 5-game road trip

The New Orleans Pelicans have not thrived on the road this season.

Nikola Mirotić scores 17 as Pelicans notch 140-124 win vs. Cavs

The New Orleans Pelicans turned momentum from late first half run into a second half lead they didn’t relinquish as they earned their 20th win of the year.

Kushner: Pelicans entering crucial 12-game stretch — for this season and the franchise's future

We are about to find out who the New Orleans Pelicans are. And where they’re headed.

