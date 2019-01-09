Pelicans News Around the Web (01-09-2019)

It's now or never for New Orleans Pelicans to turn season around

With Monday's 114-95 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the New Orleans Pelicans officially reached the halfway point of their season.

Defense first? Pelicans go for three straight wins after looking strong

In consecutive games, the Pelicans held opponents to season lows as part of blowout wins, starting in Saturday’s 133-98 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers and continuing in Monday’s 114-95 romp over the Memphis Grizzlies.

New Orleans Pelicans waive two-way player Andrew Harrison

The New Orleans Pelicans have waived guard Andrew Harrison.

DeMarcus Cousins’ Warriors debut won’t come against the Pelicans: report

DeMarcus Cousins' long-awaited debut as a member of the Golden State Warriors is coming soon, but it won’t come against his former team, the New Orleans Pelicans.

How the hard work of ‘the Duke contingent’ is paying off for the Pelicans

So far this season, Frank Jackson and Jahlil Okafor have combined to play in 48 games with 26 Coach’s Decision-Did Not Plays and eight inactive appearances.