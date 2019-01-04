Pelicans News Around the Web (01-04-2019)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 4, 2019

New Orleans (17-22) will continue preparation for the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-30) on Friday, Jan. 4. Tip-off for this game is set for 7 p.m. central on Saturday, Jan. 5.

10 belated New Orleans Pelicans player New Year’s resolutions to necessitate that 2019 playoff charge

Time to pick each other up, focus on what’s good and just make it happen.

Anthony Davis fourth in Western Conference frontcourt voting

As the NBA’s second-leading scorer, second-leading shot-blocker and fourth-leading rebounder, a sixth consecutive All-Star appearance for Anthony Davis seems like an even bigger lock than him deciding not to shave his eyebrow.