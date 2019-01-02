Pelicans News Around the Web (01-02-2019)

New Orleans Pelicans at Brooklyn Nets: How to watch, live stream and lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans start a two-game road trip on Wednesday when the team travels to Brooklyn to take on the Nets.

New Orleans Pelicans getting pace back where Alvin Gentry wants

As soon as the New Orleans Pelicans settled down in the first quarter after a last-minute lineup changed, the return of Elfrid Payton started to pay dividends.

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 2, 2019

New Orleans (17-21) is back in action Wednesday, visiting Brooklyn (17-21) at 6:30 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 6.

Kushner: With Payton back in fold, Pelicans look like complete team again

The Pelicans weren’t back to full strength.

Elfrid Payton makes immediate impact in win column for Pelicans in return

With his minute allotment exhausted in the fourth quarter Monday, New Orleans point guard Elfrid Payton walked to his team’s bench, making sure to congratulate every teammate, coach, trainer and staff member on the sideline.