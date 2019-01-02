Pelicans News Around the Web (01-02-2019)
New Orleans Pelicans at Brooklyn Nets: How to watch, live stream and lineups
The New Orleans Pelicans start a two-game road trip on Wednesday when the team travels to Brooklyn to take on the Nets.Read More»
New Orleans Pelicans getting pace back where Alvin Gentry wants
As soon as the New Orleans Pelicans settled down in the first quarter after a last-minute lineup changed, the return of Elfrid Payton started to pay dividends.Read More»
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 2, 2019
New Orleans (17-21) is back in action Wednesday, visiting Brooklyn (17-21) at 6:30 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 6.Read More»
Kushner: With Payton back in fold, Pelicans look like complete team again
The Pelicans weren’t back to full strength.Read More»
Elfrid Payton makes immediate impact in win column for Pelicans in return
With his minute allotment exhausted in the fourth quarter Monday, New Orleans point guard Elfrid Payton walked to his team’s bench, making sure to congratulate every teammate, coach, trainer and staff member on the sideline.Read More»