Pelicans News Around the Web (01-01-2019)

Postgame wrap: Pelicans 123, Timberwolves 114

With Anthony Davis a late scratch Monday due to illness, the Pelicans received the kind of team-wide contributions they’re going to need to get back into the thick of the Western Conference playoff race – even when Davis returns to action.

It was the first win this season in five games without Davis and the first win overall without Davis since Dec. 6, 2017.

For some players, they were already on the court for warmups. For others, they found out just before taking the floor.

Randle, Miller lead Pelicans past Wolves, 123-114

Julius Randle had 33 points and 11 rebounds, Darius Miller scored 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Anthony Davis' absence in a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

The New Orleans Pelicans found out during pre-game warm-ups Monday night that All-Star forward Anthony Davis would not be able to play because of illness.

Elfrid Payton makes immediate impact in win column for Pelicans in return

With his minute allotment exhausted in the fourth quarter Monday, New Orleans point guard Elfrid Payton walked to his team’s bench, making sure to congratulate every teammate, coach, trainer and staff member on the sideline.

Kushner: Uneven results don't concern Pelicans – but they've got to change in 2019

While the results are universally viewed as insufficient and unacceptable, the Pelicans don’t believe they’re in need of a vast shift in mentality. The prevailing opinion is they just need to execute better.