Pelicans News Around the Web (5-3-2022)

Evaluating the 2021-22 season for the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans 2021-22 season is over after the hard fought 4-2 series defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns.

See More»

David Griffin is Executive of the Year

Before Feb. 8, New Orleans Pelicans executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin was getting dragged for the team’s state.

See More»

Zion Williamson on New Orleans: “Anybody who knows me knows I want to be here”

It’s rare for a bitter loss to become an oddly-satisfying ending.

See More»