Pelicans announce 2019-20 regular season restart broadcast schedule
FOX Sports New Orleans to televise all eight 'seeding games'
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that FOX Sports New Orleans will locally televise all eight of the team’s “seeding games” during the 2019-20 NBA regular season restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The Pelicans open against the Utah Jazz at 5:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, July 30 at HP Field House.
FOX Sports New Orleans broadcasts will originate from the Smoothie King Center with play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers, color analyst Antonio Daniels and sideline reporter Jennifer Hale calling the games remotely. Pelicans coverage on FOX Sports New Orleans will include the “Pelicans Live” Pregame Show presented by Toyota, Halftime Show presented by OnPath Federal Credit Union, and Postgame Show presented by SeatGeek. The pregame, halftime and postgame shows will be produced from the Smoothie King Center with host Jennifer Hale and analyst David Wesley.
Additionally, Pelicans games will be streamed on FOX Sports GO, which is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.
ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM, the team’s radio flagship station and home of the Pelicans Radio Network presented by Smoothie King, will also broadcast all eight seeding games remotely from the Smoothie King Center with play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini, color analyst John DeShazier and sideline reporter Caroline Gonzalez. ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM will also feature pregame and postgame shows with studio host Daniel Sallerson.
ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM will continue to air “Pelicans Weekly” on Thursday nights at 6:00 p.m. CT. The thirty-minute show hosted by Todd Graffagnini will feature exclusive interviews with Pelicans coaches, executives, and players, as well as guests from around the league.
Date
Day
Opponent
Time (CT)
Venue
National Broadcast
July 30
Thursday
Utah
5:30pm
HP Field House
Fox Sports New Orleans/TNT
August 1
Saturday
LA Clippers
5:00pm
HP Field House
Fox Sports New Orleans/ESPN
August 3
Monday
Memphis
5:30pm
HP Field House
Fox Sports New Orleans/ESPN
August 6
Thursday
Sacramento
12:30pm
HP Field House
Fox Sports New Orleans/NBA TV
August 7
Friday
Washington
7:00pm
Visa Athletic Center
Fox Sports New Orleans
August 9
Sunday
San Antonio
2:00pm
HP Field House
Fox Sports New Orleans/ABC
August 11
Tuesday
Sacramento
8:00pm
The Arena
Fox Sports New Orleans/TNT
August 13
Thursday
Orlando
TBA
TBA
Fox Sports New Orleans
