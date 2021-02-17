Pelicans list no injuries; Blazers were without several key contributors at OKC

In the second game of a back-to-back for both teams, Portland meets New Orleans for the first time this season Wednesday in the Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. The visitors enter the Western Conference matchup with a much lengthier injury list than the hosts.

While New Orleans does not list anyone on its official injury update, Portland had five players out for its Tuesday game in Oklahoma City. That group consists of all key contributors, including second-best player C.J. McCollum (foot). Also out for the Trail Blazers were Jusuf Nurkic (wrist), Zach Collins (ankle), Rodney Hood (foot) and Harry Giles (calf).

Previous game starting lineups

PORTLAND (17-10)

Tuesday win at Oklahoma City

Damian Lillard, Gary Trent, Derrick Jones, Robert Covington, Enes Kanter

NEW ORLEANS (12-15)

Tuesday win at Memphis

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Season series

FIRST HALF

Feb. 17: at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

SECOND HALF

TBD: at Portland

TBD: at Portland

All-time series

Portland 33-29 (Pelicans won last 4); New Orleans 4-0 in postseason (2018 Western Conference first round)