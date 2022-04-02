New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans is interviewed after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans at Lakers Postgame Quotes 4-1-2022

by Pelicans.com
Posted: Apr 02, 2022

WILLIE GREEN, PELICANS HEAD COACH

On his conversation with Brandon Ingram to start the second half:

“I just told him he has to play faster and with more force. Sometimes he’ll have a tendency to survey the game, but when he plays fast, there’s nothing anybody can do with him. He started to get it going and you could see right away. He got the ball, he drove, he made plays, got to the free throw line. With our team, we have to get stops, rebound the ball and we have to play fast.”

On the win:

“It’s been a long journey to get to this point, starting the season off the way that we did. It’s a credit to the guys in the locker room and the people in our organization. More importantly, it’s a credit to God. Just keeping Him first in everything that we do. Giving Him praise and glory and just staying with it. Trusting. Believing. The season’s not over, we still have a long way to go, but we’re just building confidence and momentum at the right time.”

BRANDON INGRAM, PELICANS FORWARD

On pulling out the win:

“We had some poise tonight. Late in that game, it was us scoring, them scoring, us trying to get rebounds, stops and pushing our pace and then late down the stretch we had some good execution. CJ [McCollum] made some tough shots. CJ hit some big free throws at the end of that game. Everybody was locked in on the defensive end. We’ve been confident from the first to the fourth quarter.”

On his conversation with Willie Green:

“Coach just told me to tighten up. He said I was playing too slow in the third quarter. That’s all I needed – just to get going and put an effect on the game, so I just kind of got aggressive. I found the right guys on the basketball floor that made some good cuts. CJ, Herb was on the wing, Trey Murphy was on the wing just trying to make good decision after good decision.”

CJ MCCOLLUM, PELICANS GUARD

                

On their mentality tonight:

“They just show up at the hoop. I don’t think they really read into the magnitude of each game, how important it is, what it means. I think guys just show up, do their job, play as hard as they can, and live with the results, which is really important. You can’t really get caught up in ‘oh if we win, then this happens, if we lose, then this happens’. Just do your job to the best of your ability and live with the result. I think tonight we did that. We competed. Obviously, I’m glad we won, but if we would’ve lost this game with the way we played, I could’ve lived with that.

On tonight’s win:

“I think we got stops and we executed in the half-court. I think that was the difference in the game. We stopped giving them second chance opportunities and got back and loaded up defensively.”

Herb Jones on keys to win vs. LA | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 4-1-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 1, 2022.

2021-22 Game 77: Pelicans at Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 1, 2022.
Apr 2, 2022  |  04:52
Brandon Ingram on an excited Willie Green in win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 4-1-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 1, 2022.
Apr 2, 2022  |  04:23
Willie Green on win vs. Los Angeles | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 4-1-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 1, 2022.
Apr 2, 2022  |  05:58
Game Recap: Pelicans 114, Lakers 111
The Pelicans defeated the Lakers, 114-111. CJ McCollum recorded 32 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Pelicans, while Brandon Ingram added 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in t
Apr 2, 2022  |  00:01
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers from Friday, April 1, 2022.
Apr 2, 2022  |  02:03
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17 points) highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas game highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 2, 2022  |  01:50
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (32 points) highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum game highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 2, 2022  |  02:03
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (29 points) highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram game highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 2, 2022  |  02:00
Brandon Ingram on-court interview postgame after win vs. Lakers 4/1/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks to Bally Sports' Jen Hale after the Pelicans win vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 2, 2022  |  02:43
Jonas Valanciunas ties it up late from three | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas ties it up late in the fourth quarter vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 2, 2022  |  00:11
Brandon Ingram drains the tough fall away | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drains the tough hanging fall away jumper vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 1, 2022  |  00:09
Brandon Ingram gets to his spot | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gets to his spot and knocks down the jumper vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 1, 2022  |  00:15
Herb Jones hammers home the Brandon Ingram dime | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forwards Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones connect for the dunk vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 1, 2022  |  00:10
Brandon Ingram goes through Russell Westbrook on the and-1 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the strong drive on Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 1, 2022  |  00:16
CJ McCollum beats the buzzer off the glass | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum beats the 1st quarter buzzer off the backboard vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 1, 2022  |  00:17
Jonas Valanciunas and-1 finish | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with the strong and-1 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 1, 2022  |  00:21
Herb Jones deflection leads to CJ McCollum floater | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones gets the deflection and guard CJ McCollum finishes with the floater vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 1, 2022  |  00:21
CJ McCollum drains the triple off the steal | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum capitalizes on the turnover with the three in transition vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 1, 2022  |  00:23
Brandon Ingram on playing the Lakers again, sticking to the game plan | Pelicans Shootaround 4-1-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following shootaround on April 1, 2022.
Apr 1, 2022  |  01:59
