Pelicans at Knicks Postgame Quotes 1-20-2022

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans postgame quotes from head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players following their game on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On finishing the road trip with a win at Madison Square Garden after a couple of tough losses:

“It was a blessing. It was such a blessing to be able to have guys to respond the way they did. We didn’t start the trip off the way we would like but [it was] a gritty and gutsy win here in the Garden against a tough, defensive team.”

On Brandon Ingram’s injury:

“[Brandon Ingram has] a right ankle sprain. He will be evaluated, but that’s all we have.”

On Jose Alvarado coming back home and playing the way he did tonight:

“Jose [Alvarado] was fantastic. The moment he entered into the game, he changed it with his effort, his physicality, picking up full court, his energy and that led to his ability to spark us off on the offensive end as well. We talk about it as a team; the basketball finds energy and Jose came in and gave us a huge lift off of the bench tonight.”

More on Jose Alvarado and his chemistry with the team:

“He’s just a good dude. He loves being around his teammates. [He’s] always pretty positive but he’s honest. He works extremely hard. He’s usually the first guy in the gym and usually the last guy to leave the facility. He puts the time in and the work in and the guys respect that.”

Josh Hart

On getting the win to close the road trip:

“It felt great. That was definitely a must-win for us because we kind of laid an egg in Brooklyn and in Boston we should have won and let that game get away. It was good to come out here with the energy that we had and then after taking a punch and punching back in the fourth quarter was great, so, good to get a win like this. Now we have to get back and we have a couple days between games so we have to get ready, healthy, rested and come back on Monday.”

On what it was like to watch Jose Alvarado have a big game in his return home:

“It was great. I was talking with him the whole game telling him to stay aggressive, giving him pointers here and there and it was amazing. He gave us a great spark. Usually he does it defensively, but today he did it defensively and offensively and he was able to knock down shots, some big shots. It was great to see, especially when you come back home.”

On how the Pelicans were able to frustrate the Knicks:

“We just focused on stops and focused on running. We know they are a good defensive team on the front side, but once we started rotating the ball and moving the ball, they didn't rotate as well. We knew if we did that we were going to be successful and we did a great job in pick-and-rolls drawing two defenders and swinging the ball out. We had guys making shots, so it was good for us. That third quarter we had great energy and executed offensively.”

Jose Alvarado

On what it was like to have the game he did in front of family and friends:

“Words can’t really describe how I felt. It is just an amazing feeling. I said it in the interview before on the court that having my parents in the crowd with jerseys that weren’t custom, but really a Pelicans jersey it was really cool. Just having everyone that came out and seeing their faces like my two coaches in floor seats, it just feels good, especially with a win and career night for me you can’t make that up. It is just a story that continues to write itself and I am happy I get to do it.”

On his energy level coming into the game:

“It was crazy. Even in shootaround I was like “wow I am in Madison Square Garden and about to play,” so it was just a great feeling. When I saw the fans start coming and people that I know and how much they were showing me love, I felt like it was one of those nights. I just kept telling myself that it felt good and I loved how I felt after the game, but I want to keep playing how I am playing. I don’t want this to be a one-time thing, I want to continue being myself and doing the little things that I do at a high level and try to keep winning.”

On the comfort level he is getting into offensively:

“I am learning every game. Every game I learn something new and the best part is that Coach Green talks to me about everything I need to do and I am listening. I am listening because it is all I can do and they have been in these situations. It is my first year and I am going to make mistakes, I just have to learn from them and they are doing that. It is everybody from the staff to my teammates. They talk to me at every timeout, even in the game, they make sure I know what I am doing and why. It is just a learning experience for me and it is all them, they make me feel comfortable in my game and when I make a mistake. It is just this whole team that makes me feel like myself and they make me happy.”