Wenyen Gabriel will be sidelined Tuesday for the 9 p.m. Central game (TNT, Fox Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM) against the Phoenix Suns, missing his fourth straight regular season game with right knee/quadriceps tendinosis. There are no other players listed on the team's Injury Report.

The Pelicans (2-1) will be going for their second consecutive win after defeating the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Phoenix is off to a 2-1 start.