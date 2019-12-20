Pelicans injury report graphic

Pelicans injury report reduced to two players for Friday's Golden State game

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Dec 19, 2019

After a few key Pelicans such as JJ Redick and Lonzo Ball have spent time on the injury list recently, the team's injury list Thursday includes neither of those guards, with only longer-term injured players Zion Williamson (knee) and Darius Miller (Achilles) still officially on the report. Williamson has been sidelined since preseason, while Miller sustained his injury during the offseason.

