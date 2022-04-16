Pelicans injury list unchanged for Sunday’s Game 1 in Phoenix

There is nothing new to report on the injury front for New Orleans, which has advanced to the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018. The now eighth-seeded Pelicans will face the top-seeded Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. Central on Sunday, in Game 1 of a best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal series. The game will be broadcast locally by Bally Sports and 100.3 FM.

Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) remain listed as out for New Orleans on Saturday's official update.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (8TH IN WEST)

Friday play-in win at LA Clippers

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Reserves: Trey Murphy III, Larry Nance, Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall, Devonte’ Graham, Tony Snell

PHOENIX (1ST IN WEST)

Sunday loss vs. Sacramento

Aaron Holiday, Landry Shamet, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, JaVale McGee

Reserves: Ish Wainright, Gabriel Lundberg, Bismack Biyombo, Torrey Craig, Elfrid Payton

SERIES SCHEDULE

April 17: at Phoenix, 8 p.m. (TNT)

April 19: at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (TNT)

April 22: at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

April 24: at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

April 26: at Phoenix, TBD

April 28: at New Orleans, TBD

April 30: at Phoenix, TBD