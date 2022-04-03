Pelicans injury list unchanged for Sunday game at Clippers

In a possible preview of a Western Conference play-in tournament matchup that could take place in mid-April, ninth-place New Orleans visits the eighth-place LA Clippers on Sunday (8:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, NBA TV, 100.3 FM). The Pelicans will enter Sunday with a magic number of two to qualify for the play-in portion of the NBA postseason, but that digit could be halved if the Lakers lose in a Sunday matinee against Denver, also in Crypto.com Arena.

New Orleans’ injury report submitted to the league Saturday remained the same for a second weekend game in the City of Angels. Listed as out by the Pelicans are Jared Harper (two-way), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

For the Clippers, rookie Brandon Boston Jr. (illness) did not play Friday at Milwaukee. Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Norman Powell (toe) have been sidelined with longer-term injuries.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (34-43, 9TH IN WEST)

Friday win at LA Lakers

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

LA CLIPPERS (38-40, 8TH IN WEST)

Friday win at Milwaukee

Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Robert Covington, Ivica Zubac

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 19: at New Orleans 94, LA Clippers 81

Nov. 29: New Orleans 123, at LA Clippers 104

Jan. 13: at New Orleans 113, LA Clippers 89

April 3: at LA Clippers, 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 37-30 (Pelicans won last 5)