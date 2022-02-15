Pelicans injury list remains the same, Ja Morant questionable for Memphis

New Orleans’ injury list has remained unchanged in recent days, meaning the most significant health news entering Tuesday’s Southwest Division matchup vs. Memphis revolves around Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. The 2022 All-Star starter was listed as questionable (ankle) by the Grizzlies on Monday’s injury report submitted to the league. Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks (ankle), Xavier Tillman (thigh) and Yves Pons (thigh) are out for Memphis.

Three Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

MEMPHIS (40-18, 3RD IN WEST)

Saturday win at Charlotte

Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

NEW ORLEANS (23-34, 11TH IN WEST)

Monday win vs. Toronto

Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 13: at New Orleans 112, Memphis 101

Feb. 15: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

March 8: at Memphis, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

April 9: at Memphis, TBD

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 40-31 (Pelicans won last 1)